SOFTS-Raw sugar prices weaken as fund appetite wanes

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were weaker on Monday, drifting towards a recent three-and-a-half-week low, while arabica coffee and cocoa prices also fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1% to 18.04 cents per lb by 1233 GMT.

* Dealers said funds have been scaling back long positions against the backdrop of improving outlooks for production in India and Thailand.

* Speculators reduced their bullish bets in raw sugar futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Feb. 1, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

* There appears to be solid support, however, around last week's low of 17.77 cents, they added.

* Broker Marex, in a weekly update, said the market was underpinned by several factors including uncertainty about this year's crop in Centre-South Brazil and low stocks.

* "These residual bullish stories are not strong enough to pull the price up to the old highs, but are strong enough to prevent prices falling much further," the broker said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $493.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,700 a tonne.

* Dealers said noted there continued to be uncertainty about whether the modest rebound in global grindings in the fourth quarter of 2021 would be sustained.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind fell 3.6% year-on-year in January to 53,000 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Monday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.55% to 1,806 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.3% at $2.4105 per lb.

* Dealers said recent rains in Brazil had improved the outlook for this year's crop in the world's top producer.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.45% to $2,223 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.