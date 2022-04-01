SOFTS-Raw sugar prices weaken, arabica extends rebound

Updates with more information and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Friday, pressured by recent weakness in crude oil prices and a stronger dollar, while arabica coffee closed higher for the fourth consecutive session.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1settled down 0.12 cent, or 0.6%, at 19.37 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the start of the new sugar season in Centre-South Brazil would increase the focus on energy prices as mills choose whether to use newly harvested cane to produce biofuel ethanol or sugar.

* "The ethanol price and sugar's parity equivalent will provide a stronger anchor for the market," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* Brazil's currency gained 1.7% against the dollar on Friday to the highest value since March 2020, which deters mills from selling sugar in the market.

* Brazil exported 1.44 million tonnes of sugar in March, versus 1.97 million tonnes last year.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $3, or 0.6%, to $538.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1settled up 2 cents, or 0.9%, at $2.284 per lb​​, its fourth consecutive gain.

* Dealers said the recent bout of fund long liquidation had now abated and the market was regaining ground steadily, despite worries about demand due to lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine.

* Brazil, the world's top coffee grower, exported 203,112 tonnes of green coffee in March versus 241,605 tonnes a year ago, the government said.

* The strong Brazilian currency has also limited sales by farmers in the country, dealers said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1lost $26, or 1.2%, to $2,139 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 20 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,749 pounds per tonne​, slipping back after setting a more than two-week high of 1,788 pounds on Thursday.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by weakness in sterling and expectations for a large global deficit in the 2021/22 season, though a potential drop in demand linked to the conflict in Ukraine could reduce its size. GBP/

* "Both arabica coffee and cocoa are 'luxury' commodities and we expect the war to weigh on demand and prices for the foreseeable future," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 fell $51, or 1.9%, to $2,599 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt)

