SOFTS-Raw sugar prices turn lower after setting 11-year high

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

April 25, 2023 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE turned lower on Tuesday after touching an 11-year high while robusta coffee prices fell back from the previous session's close to 12-year peak.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 lost 0.3% to 25.84 cents per lb by 1422 GMT after setting an 11-year high of 26.00 cents.

* Dealers said a modest setback was not unexpected after the market's recent strong advance, though the mood remained bullish because of tight supplies of raw sugar after smaller than expected crops in Asia.

* The situation should ease to some extent when the harvest in Centre-South Brazil gathers pace over the coming weeks.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $692.90 a tonne.

* Associated British FoodsABF.L on Tuesday said that a UK sugar production shortfall has forced its British sugar arm to secure costly alternate sources of supply that will have significant impact on second-half profit at the sugar business.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 0.9% to $2,423 a tonne, slipping back from the previous session's peak of $2,485, which was the highest since July 2011.

* Dealers said the conillon (robusta) harvest in Brazil was under way, with the weather generally favourable and a record crop expected this season.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.8% to $1.88 per lb, breaking below support at $1.90 cents. The next band of support is around $1.85.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.75% to 2,236 pounds a tonne as the market consolidated just below last week's 6-1/2 year high of 2,295 pounds.

* Dealers said a pick-up in producer selling had helped to stem the rise in prices temporarily while above-average rain in top grower Ivory Coast had also improved the outlook for the April to September mid-crop.

* They noted, however, that the market was underpinned by tight supplies with port arrivals in Ivory Coast behind last season's pace.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1% to $2,936 a tonne.

