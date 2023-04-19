SOFTS-Raw sugar prices turn lower after setting 11-year high

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE turned lower on Wednesday after earlier climbing to an 11-year peak, while cocoa futures rose to their highest level in 6-1/2 years.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was 0.5% lower at 24.41 cents per lb at 1342 GMT after setting an 11-year high of 24.90 cents.

* Dealers said the market was technically overbought after its recent strong advance and could fall back further in the short-term.

* The run-up has been driven partly by lower than expected production in India and several other major Asian countries.

* Delays to early harvesting in top exporter Brazil have also helped to keep supplies tight.

* "If it continues to rain in Brazil, the giant will be unable to show its teeth and supply the current red-hot spot market," Rabobank said in a report.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $679.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,967 a tonne by 1157 GMT after peaking at $2,988 for the highest level since August 2016.

* Dealers said a pick-up in producer selling had helped to slow the recent run-up in prices.

* They noted funds have been building long positions against the backdrop of tight supplies, particularly in top grower Ivory Coast. Demand has also been holding up well in the face of global economic woes.

* Dealers were awaiting first-quarter cocoa grind data covering North America. The data is expected to be issued around 2000 GMT on Thursday.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was 0.3% lower at 2,269 pounds a tonne after setting a 6-1/2 year high of 2,286 pounds.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.55% to $2,366 a tonne.

* Dealers said harvesting of Brazilian robusta (conillon) coffee was under way but the pace was slow.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2.5% to $1.98 per lb after setting a six-month high of $2.0490 on Tuesday.

