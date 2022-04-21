SOFTS-Raw sugar prices turn higher while cocoa and coffee ease

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE turned higher on Thursday, with gains in crude oil helping to support prices as they recovered from a two-week low. O/R

Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based fuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.2% at 19.66 cents per lb by 1158 GMT after dipping to a two-week low of 19.57 cents.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for crops in both India and Pakistan was helping to keep a lid on prices.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $534.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,582 a tonne.

* North American first-quarter cocoa grind data, due later on Thursday, should provide a short-term focus after last week's European first-quarter data showed a 4.4% rise year on year. GRIND/EU

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.1% to 1,784 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,079 a tonne, slipping back towards a six-week low of $2,058 set on Tuesday.

* Trade in Vietnam's coffee market was hit by a lack of beans at the end of the crop season while prices dipped in Indonesia on rising supplies and low demand, traders said on Thursday.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% to $2.1915 per lb.

