SOFTS-Raw sugar prices turn higher, buoyed by crude oil gains

Raw sugar futures on ICE turned higher on Thursday, with gains in crude oil helping to support prices as they recovered from a two-week low. [O/R]

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE turned higher on Thursday, with gains in crude oil helping to support prices as they recovered from a two-week low. O/R

Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based fuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.8% at 19.78 cents per lb by 1322 GMT after dipping to a two-week low of 19.57 cents.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for crops in both India and Pakistan was helping to keep a lid on prices.

* Czarnikow on Thursday raised its forecast for world sugar production in 2021/22 by 3.2 million tonnes to 179.3 million.

* "We've upped our sugar production estimate for 2021/22 on strong Indian, Pakistani cane crops," the supply chain services company said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.15% to $537.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,591 a tonne.

* North American first-quarter cocoa grind data, due later on Thursday, should provide a short-term focus after last week's European first-quarter data showed a 4.4% rise year on year. GRIND/EU

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 1,783 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,100 a tonne, edging away from a six-week low of $2,058 set on Tuesday.

* Trade in Vietnam's coffee market was hit by a lack of beans at the end of the crop season while prices dipped in Indonesia on rising supplies and low demand, traders said on Thursday.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2% to $2.2390 per lb with the market finally finding some support after sliding from a peak of $2.3770 last week to a low on Thursday of $2.1760.

