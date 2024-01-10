SOFTS-Raw sugar prices supported by Brazil weather concerns

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday buoyed partly by concerns about dry weather in Centre-South Brazil while cocoa prices were also higher.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.3% at 21.76 cents per lb by 1502 GMT, extending the market's rebound from a nine-month low of 20.03 cents set last month.

* Dealers said there was some concern about dry weather in Centre-South Brazil which could lead to crop downgrades although rains are currently forecast for the second half of this month.

* They also noted the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea was curbing imports of white sugar into East Africa.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was down 0.2% at $621.20 a metric ton.

* Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities on Wednesday announced a tender to import 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar and/or 50,000 metric tons of refined white sugar, all from any origin, on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.2% to ​3,485 pounds a ton.

* Dealers said upcoming fourth-quarter grind data from Asia, Europe and North America would provide a short-term focus.

* Cocoa grinds for Europe and North America are both to be published on Jan. 18.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 7% year-on-year in December, at 62,682 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $4,191 a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 1.25% at $1.8170 per lb.

* Costa Rica's 2023/24 coffee harvest is expected to come in around 13% lower than in the previous season on irregular rains and a lack of labour, according to estimates published by the country's coffee institute ICAFE on Tuesday.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 0.3% at $2,923 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Huntm Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

