Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices steady, coffee and cocoa slide

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

December 16, 2022 — 11:10 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Recasts, updates prices

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Friday, after hitting a near 6-year high in the previous session, while coffee and cocoa prices slid.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1edged up 0.2% to 20.01 cents per lb by 1552 GMT. The front month had risen to a peak of 20.73 cents on Thursday, the highest level since February 2017.

* Dealers said weaker energy prices had contributed to a less bullish tone in the market, along with the possibility that India may allow additional sugar exports in January.

* Pakistan's decision this week to lift a ban on sugar exports after record production this year also put a lid on prices.

* March white sugar LSUc1edged up 0.1% to $545 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 4.1% to $1.6460 per lb although the market remained on track for a weekly gain of around 4%.

* Dealers said the recent run-up was largely technically driven although slow farmer selling in Brazil has also provided some support.

* Exchange stocks, however, continued to climb while U.S. green coffee stocks also posted a first increase in three months during November.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at a five-month high of 743,010 bags, as of Dec. 15. There were also 322,495 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $1,873 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.3% to 1,967 pounds a tonne.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.6% to $2,476 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.