SOFTS-Raw sugar prices steady after hitting 12-year high

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

October 05, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange rose on Thursday aided by tight supplies, but remained below recent 12-year-peaks amid worries over macro-economic growth.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 26.06 cents per lb by 1458 GMT.

* Dealers said sugar is consolidating at the historically high levels thanks to tight supplies, while concerns over macro-economic growth and falling imports from key buyer China are keeping gains in check.

* Germany's refined sugar production in the new 2023/24 season is forecast to rise to about 4.36 million metric tons, up some 12.9% from last season, industry association WVZ said.

* The EU's sugar output is expected to rise 3% to 15.4 million metric tons in 2023/24 thanks to reduced beet acreage in France versus increased plantings in other member states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) said.

* India is expected to produce 33.6 million metric tons of white sugar in 2023/24 – a supply level that might not meet consumption needs as the country's booming ethanol industry requires more of the sweetener to produce the biofuel, FAS said.

* FAS also lowered its 2023/24 sugar production forecast for Thailand by 15%, and pegged exports down at 9-10 million metric tons.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $697.30 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 2,917 pounds per ton.

* Cocoa volumes arriving at Ivory Coast ports are expected to drop 28.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the 2023/2024 season, according to cocoa farmers, exporters, and pod counters.

* There are, however, concerns that the recent price rally to 46-year highs may curb demand.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.1% to $3,393 a ton.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.3% to $2,373 a ton, after hitting a 5-1/2 month low on Wednesday.

* Vietnam's coffee market stayed quiet with buyers unwilling to match premiums offered by sellers, while premiums rose in Indonesia on limited supplies, traders said.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $1.4590 per lb.

