Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip while arabica extends rebound

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Raw sugar futures fell on Friday, pressured by recent weakness in crude oil prices, while arabica coffee was on track for a fourth consecutive daily rise.

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell on Friday, pressured by recent weakness in crude oil prices, while arabica coffee was on track for a fourth consecutive daily rise.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 19.36 cents per lb by 1121 GMT.

* Dealers said the start of the new sugar season in Centre-South Brazil would increase the focus on energy prices as mills choose whether to use newly harvested cane to produce biofuel ethanol or sugar.

* "The ethanol price, and sugar’s parity equivalent, will provide a stronger anchor for the market," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $538.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.15% to $2.29 per lb.

* Dealers said the recent bout of fund long liquidation had now abated and the market was regaining ground steadily and on track to rise for a fourth consecutive session.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.5% to $2,176 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1.2% to 1,748 pounds a tonne, slipping back after setting a more than two-week high of 1,788 pounds on Thursday.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by expectations for a large global deficit in the 2021/22 season, though a potential drop in demand linked to the conflict in Ukraine could reduce its size.

* "Both arabica coffee and cocoa are ‘luxury’ commodities and we expect the war to weigh on demand and prices for the foreseeable future," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.1% to $2,622 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular