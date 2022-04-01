SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip while arabica extends rebound

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell on Friday, pressured by recent weakness in crude oil prices, while arabica coffee was on track for a fourth consecutive daily rise.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 19.36 cents per lb by 1121 GMT.

* Dealers said the start of the new sugar season in Centre-South Brazil would increase the focus on energy prices as mills choose whether to use newly harvested cane to produce biofuel ethanol or sugar.

* "The ethanol price, and sugar’s parity equivalent, will provide a stronger anchor for the market," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $538.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.15% to $2.29 per lb.

* Dealers said the recent bout of fund long liquidation had now abated and the market was regaining ground steadily and on track to rise for a fourth consecutive session.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.5% to $2,176 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1.2% to 1,748 pounds a tonne, slipping back after setting a more than two-week high of 1,788 pounds on Thursday.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by expectations for a large global deficit in the 2021/22 season, though a potential drop in demand linked to the conflict in Ukraine could reduce its size.

* "Both arabica coffee and cocoa are ‘luxury’ commodities and we expect the war to weigh on demand and prices for the foreseeable future," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.1% to $2,622 a tonne.

