SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip, London cocoa hits four-week high

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures were lower on Friday, although the market continued to be underpinned by a potential shift towards more ethanol production at the expense of sugar in Brazil after Petrobras raised fuel prices.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 19.03 cents per lb by 1242 GMT.

* Dealers noted higher fuel prices in Brazil were effective on Friday.

* A sharp fuel price hike in Brazil could drive a sizeable reduction in the amount of sugar the country - the world's largest supplier - will ship abroad during the new crop season that starts in April, according to experts.

* "The gasoline price rise will mean that ethanol prices rise too, providing a stronger bid for all that cane juice when Centre‑South Brazil's harvest kicks off next month. And it also validates the sugar market's move from malingering just below 18 cents up to over 19 cents this month," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $522.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was unchanged at 1,804 pounds a tonne after climbing to a four-week high of 1,808 pounds.

* Dealers said the weakness of sterling against the dollar on Friday helped to underpin prices. GBP/

* The market also continued to derive support from tightening global supplies driven partly by a drop in production in number two grower Ghana.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,665 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.02% to $2.2415 per lb, weighed partly by a stronger dollar.

* Favourable crop weather in top producer Brazil has also put the market on the defensive.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,096 a tonne.

