Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip further from recent 6-year peak

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

February 06, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt and Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

Updates with settlement prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell on Monday, with concerns about short-term supply tightness easing somewhat, while arabica coffee prices rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.58 cents, or 2.7%, at 20.66 cents per lb​​, slipping further away from last week's six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* Dealers said concerns over tight supplies were easing, particularly in the whites market, in which front-month March has slipped to a discount to May LSU-1=R in the run-up to its expiry next Monday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $1.70, or 0.3%, at $549.60 a tonne.

* Dealers said a small delivery against March whites was now expected, with India the most likely origin.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 2.9 cents, or 1.7%, at $1.757 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns that Brazil's crop this year may be smaller than previously expected because of some adverse weather.

* "Reports of slower exports from South America and weather-related concerns, combined with lower inventory, have been supportive of coffee prices over the past few weeks," ING said in a market note on Monday.

* Arabica coffee pricesKCc2 are forecast to register an annual drop of 12% in 2023, with a large crop in top producer Brazil expected to lead to a global coffee surplus in the 2023/24 season, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Monday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $10, or 0.5%, at $2,040 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled up 19 pounds, or 1.0%, to 2,018 pounds per tonne​.

* Above-average rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will improve the size and quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $8, or 0.3%, to $2,577 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Louise Heavens, David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

(( Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.