SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip further from recent 6-year peak

Updates with settlement prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell on Monday, with concerns about short-term supply tightness easing somewhat, while arabica coffee prices rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.58 cents, or 2.7%, at 20.66 cents per lb​​, slipping further away from last week's six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* Dealers said concerns over tight supplies were easing, particularly in the whites market, in which front-month March has slipped to a discount to May LSU-1=R in the run-up to its expiry next Monday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $1.70, or 0.3%, at $549.60 a tonne.

* Dealers said a small delivery against March whites was now expected, with India the most likely origin.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 2.9 cents, or 1.7%, at $1.757 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns that Brazil's crop this year may be smaller than previously expected because of some adverse weather.

* "Reports of slower exports from South America and weather-related concerns, combined with lower inventory, have been supportive of coffee prices over the past few weeks," ING said in a market note on Monday.

* Arabica coffee pricesKCc2 are forecast to register an annual drop of 12% in 2023, with a large crop in top producer Brazil expected to lead to a global coffee surplus in the 2023/24 season, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Monday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $10, or 0.5%, at $2,040 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled up 19 pounds, or 1.0%, to 2,018 pounds per tonne​.

* Above-average rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will improve the size and quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $8, or 0.3%, to $2,577 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Louise Heavens, David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

(( Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.