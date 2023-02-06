SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip further from recent 6-year peak

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell on Monday as concerns about short-term supply tightness appeared to be easing while arabica coffee prices were slightly higher.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission did not issue a weekly Commitments of Traders report on Friday with the data delayed following the ransomware attack on ION Trading UK.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.75% down at 21.08 cents per lb at 1203 GMT, slipping further away from last week's six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* Dealers said concerns about tight supplies appeared to be easing, particularly in the whites market where front month March has slipped to a discount to May LSU-1=R in the run-up to its expiry next Monday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $550.90 a tonne.

* Dealers said a small delivery against March whites was now expected with India the most likely origin.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $1.7430 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns that Brazil's crop this year may be smaller than previously anticipated following some adverse weather.

* "Reports of slower exports from South America and weather-related concerns, combined with lower inventory have been supportive of coffee prices over the past few weeks," ING said in a market note on Monday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,028 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 1.05% at 2,020 pounds a tonne, boosted party by the weakness of sterling.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $2,575 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, Editing by Louise Heavens)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.