SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip, coffee and cocoa also fall

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

October 11, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday with the strong pace of production in Centre-South Brazil weighing on the market, while robusta coffee prices were hovering just above the prior session's six-month low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.7% at 26.87 cents per lb at 1350 GMT.

* Brazilian mills produced 3.36 million tons of sugar in the second half of September, nearly double the amount seen this time last year and above analysts' expectations.

* December white sugar LSUc1 eased 0.1% to $719.10 a metric ton.

* India's government is set to restrict sugar exports after poor monsoon rains, broadcaster ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing agencies.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,243 a metric ton after setting a six-month low of $2,223 on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the harvest was underway in top robusta producer Vietnam, while Brazil robusta exports are running well above last season's pace.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 also eased 0.1% to $1.4740 per lb.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to ​2,957 pounds a metric ton.

* Dealers said the market continued to consolidate after climbing to a 46-year high in mid-September.

* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* Europe's third-quarter cocoa grind, due to be published on Thursday, will, however, be closely watched for any indication that high prices are curbing demand.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.55% to $3,455 a ton.

