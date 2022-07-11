SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip as global growth worries prevail

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped on Monday after hitting a one-month high in the previous session, with the market capped by a strong dollar and fears that global inflation could trigger a recession. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

Arabica coffee hit a six-week low.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.5% to 18.93 cents per lb at 1531 GMT, but remained well off a 4-month low of 17.71 cents hit early last week.

* Speculators sold 40,627 contracts in ICE raw sugar in the week to July 5, switching to a net short position of 39,021 lots, data showed.

* Dealers said demand for commodities may not drop too much over the next few months as the global economy is still growing, despite recession fears. This, they said, should underpin sugar at around current levels.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $572.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3.3% to $2.1325 per lb, after hitting a six-week low of $2.1305.

* Dealers said the weak Brazilian real BRL= was tempting exporters to sell dollar-priced coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

* ICE coffee speculators raised their net long position by 3,735 contracts to 23,648 in the week to July 5, data showed.

* U.S. coffee roasters are paying the highest prices in more than a decade for green coffee in domestic storage as reduced imports hit supplies.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $1,959 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2.3% to $2,372 a tonne, having hit a one-year low last week.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators increased their net short position by 10,758 contracts to 27,444 in the week to July 5, data showed.

* Dealers said heavy rains in top cocoa producer Ivory Coast have aided crop prospects, pressuring prices.

* Major cocoa buyers have agreed to pay a premium and back a price floor on cocoa sold by Ivory Coast and Ghana as part of a deal to combat poverty among farmers.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2.6% to 1,760

pounds per tonne​.

