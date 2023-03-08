SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip as dollar strengthens

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday as the strength of the dollar helped to erode recent gains, while coffee and cocoa prices also fell.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 fell 0.3% to 20.95 cents per lb by 1235 GMT, slipping back from Tuesday's contract high of 21.25 cents.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned, however, by a diminishing outlook for production in India which could limit further exports this season.

* Falling production in Europe also remained a background supportive factor.

* France's largest sugar and ethanol group Tereos told unions it plans to close its sugar activities in its factory in Escaudoeuvres, northern France, local radio France Bleu reported on Wednesday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $584.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,751 a tonne, extending the prior session's decline.

* Dealers said the market was undergoing a modest pullback after rising last week to a three-year high of $2,856 but fundamentals remained supportive with a second successive global deficit seen this season.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.2% to 2,137 pounds a tonne, buoyed by the weakness of sterling.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.5% to $1.7980 per lb.

* Dealers said improved near-term supplies in Brazil, Colombia and Honduras had helped to weigh on prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 0.5% at $2,142 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

