SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip as commodity markets weaken

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Thursday, tracking losses in many other commodity markets including grains and metals, while arabica coffee and cocoa prices also fell.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.18 cent, or 1.1%, to 16.51 cents per lb by 1411 GMT.

* Dealers said weak demand remained a concern although the market looked likely to hold above Monday's two-month low of 16.19 cents, at least in the short-term.

* They noted a small delivery was expected against the July contract, which expires at the end of this month, with the open interest continuing to fall steadily.

* Last year around 254,000 tonnes was tendered against the July contract.

* The market was awaiting the release, possibly this week, by industry group UNICA of cane and sugar production data for the Centre-South of Brazil covering the first half of June.

* The data is expected to show that sugar output in the period was broadly in line with the 2.55 million tonnes produced in the same period last year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $5.40, or 1.3%, to $418.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.35 cents, or 0.2%, to $1.5355 per lb.

* Dealers said recent rains had improved the outlook for next year's arabica crop in Brazil although dry weather remains a concern.

* "Brazil's weather will continue to be the focus of the market. Some isolated showers are helping avoid a complete depletion of soil moisture during the current dry season," Rabobank said in a report, adding the volume of rain was very small and was not impeding this year's harvest.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $16, or 1%, to $1,639 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $22, or 0.9%, to $2,347 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,608 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

