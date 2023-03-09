Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip, arabica coffee also lower

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

March 09, 2023 — 07:43 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Thursday, weighed partly by a favourable outlook for production in Centre-South Brazil, while arabica coffee prices also eased.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 fell 0.3% to 20.81 cents per lb by 1230 GMT as the market extended its retreat from Tuesday's contract high of 21.25 cents.

* Dealers said the market's recent run-up has, at least temporarily, lost momentum and funds were currently scaling back long positions.

* Bearish factors included a favourable outlook for production in Centre-South Brazil in the upcoming 2023/24 season with analysts Datagro on Wednesday projecting output would total 38.3 million tonnes.

* The forecast was on the upper end of recent projections. A Reuters poll issued last month had a median forecast of 36.15 million tonnes.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $583.40 a tonne.

* Sugar output in China's top growing region is set to be the lowest in six years, said Australia-based Green Pool Commodities on Thursday, as it revised down its estimate for production in one of the world's top producers.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.7675 per lb, drifting back down towards the prior session's three-week low of $1.7575.

* Dealers noted ICE certified stocks were beginning to edge back up again after dipping to the lowest level this calendar year earlier this week with a further 38,533 60kg bags still to be graded.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.1% at $2,182 a tonne supported by tight supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,735 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 16% year on year in February to 58,452 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Thursday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1 to 2,128 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

