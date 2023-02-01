Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slip after setting six-year high

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

February 01, 2023

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell back on Wednesday after climbing to a six-year peak while arabica coffee futures also turned lower after touching a three-month high.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.7% lower at 21.61 cents per lb at 1231 GMT after earlier climbing to a six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* Dealers said the market may be set to consolidate in the short-term after its recent strong advance with technical indicators suggesting the market has become overbought.

* The run-up has been fuelled by tight supplies driven partly by sentiment that lower-than-expected production in India is likely to curb exports from the world's second-largest sugar exporter.

* "Some of India’s mills, especially in Maharashtra, closing early continues to see the market worry about near‑term supply," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.5% to $572.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.45% at $1.8130 per lb after touching a three-month high of $1.8375.

* Dealers said the run-up had been driven by fund short covering against the backdrop of some Brazilian physical coffee premiums rising to their highest in a decade.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,100 a tonne.

* Retail prices in the United States for roast and ground coffee, the most popular type sold, rose as much as 50% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, as companies tried to offset higher costs, a report said on Tuesday.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.15% to $2,577 a tonne.

* Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals stood at 440,403 tonnes by Jan. 5 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, up 54% from 286,000 tonnes in same period last season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Wednesday.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.3% to 2,019 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

