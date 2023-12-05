News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices slide, coffee and cocoa also down

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

December 05, 2023 — 10:49 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were sharply lower on Tuesday as funds liquidated long positions against the backdrop of a strong flow of supplies from Brazil while coffee and cocoa prices also fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.9% to 25.05 cents per lb by 1525 GMT, sliding back down towards a 3-1/2 month low of 24.58 cents set on Monday.

* Dealers said the strong flow of supplies from Brazil had created a more bearish mood with production in the key Centre-South region well above last season and logistical bottlenecks easing.

* Higher production in Brazil and good beet crops in Europe prompted broker and supply chain services provider Czarnikow earlier this week to project a small sugar surplus in 2023/24, changing its forecast from a deficit.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.3% at $693.30 a ton.

* March arabica coffee KCc2fell 0.2% to $1.7905 per lb with the market consolidating after a sharp pullback from Friday's six-month high of $1.8850.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had triggered a pick-up in producer selling in top grower Brazil.

* Low exchange-certified stocks continued to underpin prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.6% to $2,530 a metric ton.

* Dealers said the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was making good progress with about a third of the beans now collected.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was down 1.2% at ​3,438 pounds a metric ton, slipping further from last week's record high of 3,572 pounds.

* Dealers said the modest pullback during the past few days was not unexpected given the extent of gains this year, but the market remained underpinned by the prospect of a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was 0.9% down at $4,135 a metric ton.

