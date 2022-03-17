SOFTS-Raw sugar prices rise tracking oil; arabica coffee falls

(Updates with comments and closing prices)

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar prices on ICE rose on Thursday after oil surged on concerns over potential supply shortages stemming from sanctions on Russia.

Rising energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to divert output away from sugar towards ethanol, a cane-based biofuel. [O/R]

Arabica coffee was down following a stronger production forecast.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar rose 0.13 cent, or 0.7%, to 18.69 cents per lb.

* Dealers said sugar has an upside bias, with the war in Ukraine far from over and with any falls in the sugar price expected to prompt Brazil's cane mills to divert output to ethanol.

* A U.S. broker said ethanol in Brazil was now selling for the sugar equivalent of 19.40 cents per pound, above New York's current price.

* Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service is conducting "anti-cartel" inspections at major sugar producers due to a sharp increase in sugar prices.

* Several vessels carrying raw sugar were heading to Russia, despite security concerns in the Black Sea area and doubts regarding payment for deals amid sanctions.

* May white sugar rose $3.40, or 0.7%, to $526.00 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee fell 0.6% to $2.1610 per lb.

* Consultancy Safras & Mercado projected Brazil's new coffee crop for 2022/23 at 61.1 million 60-kg bags, near the high end of estimates' range so far.

* That projection is 8% more than Brazil produced in 2021/22, but 12% below the record seen in 2020/21.

* May robusta coffee fell $9, or 0.4%, to $2,139 a tonne.

* Robusta supplies remained limited in key producer Indonesia ahead of a mini harvest in April, traders said.

COCOA

* May London cocoa fell 23 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,693 pounds per tonne​​.

* Dealers said there has been moderate buying interest from industry of late, but speculators are reluctant to pile in and push prices higher.

May New York cocoa fell $28, or 1.1%, to $2,504 a tonne. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt)

