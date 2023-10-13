News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices rise, coffee futures also climb

October 13, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Friday, buoyed by crop concerns in Asia and a surge in crude oil, while coffee prices also rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1% at 26.62 cents per lb at 1420 GMT.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns that an El Nino weather event will curb production in major Asian producers including India and Thailand.

* "Following a sharp downturn in Indian production in 2022/23, hopes of a strong rebound in 2023/24 have been curtailed," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.

* BMI said an upturn in crude oil prices had also supported sugar.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $718.10 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 3.1% to $1.5395 per lb after hitting a three-week high of $1.5450.

* Dealers said funds had started to cover short positions while there continued to be concerns that the El Nino weather event could curb production in South East Asia.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.5% to $2,288 a metric ton, edging further away from a six-month low of $2,223 set on Tuesday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.3% to ​3,029 pounds a metric ton.

* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* "Anxieties about potential drier-than-average conditions across West Africa ahead, associated with El Niño events, have driven market fears of a supply-side crunch," BMI said.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 6.5% year-on-year in September at 59,067 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Friday.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.6% to $3,468 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shounak Dasgupta)

