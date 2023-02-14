Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices rise, coffee and cocoa also up

Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

February 14, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Monday, climbing back towards last week's six-year peak, while coffee and cocoa prices also rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.9% to 21.40 cents per lb by 1328 GMT. The front month had set a six-year peak of 21.89 cents on Friday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by short-term supply tightness although rising production should ensure more ample availability later in the year.

* Raw sugar prices SBc1 are forecast to recede toward the end of this year after touching a six-year peak early in February as production is expected to rise particularly in center-south Brazil, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts showed on Tuesday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.5% to $567.50 a tonne.

* A total of 190,950 tonnes of Indian white sugar has been tendered against the March contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.3% to $1.7910 per lb.

* Dealers noted that exchange stocks were beginning to fall, with the recent backlog of grading now cleared.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) stood at 873,104 60kg bags as of Feb. 13 after climbing to a 7-1/2 month high of 891,933 bags on Feb. 8.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,051 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,678 a tonne.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.15% at 2,046 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

