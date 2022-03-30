SOFTS-Raw sugar prices rise, coffee and cocoa also climb

Commodities

Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in crude oil and a weaker dollar, while coffee and cocoa prices also rose.[FRX/][O/R]

Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based fuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 2% to 19.50 cents per lb by 1354 GMT.

* Rabobank said in a note that sugar prices may need to rise further to encourage mills in Brazil to maximise production of the sweetener.

* "Market consensus indicates that max Brazil sugar is needed to prevent medium term supply tightness," the bank said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $540.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $2.1810 per lb.

* Dealers noted certified stocks of arabica coffee had begun to fall again, dipping to 1.11 million bags, as of Monday, down from 1.14 million bags late last week.

* The recent strong pace of Brazil exports and generally favourable weather in the world's top coffee producer would likely limit the upside potential for prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.5% to $2,135 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.5% to $2,652 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by the prospect of a substantial global deficit in the current 2021/22 season following a poor crop in number two grower Ghana.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.2% to 1,775 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Alexandra Hudson)

