SOFTS-Raw sugar prices rise, arabica coffee extends rebound

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday with supplies set to tighten in coming months driven partly by the prospect of India banning exports.

* October raw sugar SBc1 was 1% higher at 24.10 cents per lb by 1051 GMT.

* The market has derived support from news that India is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the season beginning in October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years.

* "Recent statements from government officials highlight concern that there is not enough sugar to allocate for export quotas, as patchy rain will likely weigh on output over 2023/24 and could also see reduced planting for 2024/25," ING said in a daily update.

* The market was also waiting for the release later on Thursday of data on cane and sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil covering the first half of August.

* A survey issued by S&P Global Commodity Insights put sugar production in CS Brazil during the first half of August at 3.54 million metric tons, up 34.4% from the year earlier period.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $691.90 a metric ton.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was up 1% at $1.5540 per lb, extending the market's rebound from last week's seven-month low of $1.4720.

* Dealers said a strengthening in Brazil's real currency BRL= had helped the recovery, contributing to a slowdown in producer selling in the world's top grower.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,412 a metric ton.

* Domestic coffee prices continued to edge down in Vietnam this week amid muted activity as traders awaited new beans from the upcoming crop, while in Indonesia, prices rose slightly on lower supplies, traders said on Thursday.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.04% to 2,721 pounds a metric ton, underpinned by a weak pound.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.7% to $3,400 a metric ton.

