SOFTS-Raw sugar prices rise ahead of Brazil production data

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday as the market waited for the release of closely watched production data covering the key Centre-South region of Brazil, while coffee and cocoa prices were also higher.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 had risen by 0.14 cents, or 0.7%, to 19.72 cents per lb by 1030 GMT.

* Industry group Unica will later on Tuesday release cane and sugar production data for the Centre-South of Brazil covering the first half of August.

* The data will provide further evidence on the extent to which the combination of drought and recent frosts have driven down production this season.

* A Reuters poll released on Friday had a median forecast for CS Brazil sugar production this season of 32.9 million tonnes, down from the prior season's record of 38.5 million. SUG/POLL

* The outlook for sugar production in the European Union is, however, improving after recent rains.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose by $1.90, or 0.4%, to $481 a tonne.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was $19, or 1%, higher at $1,931 a tonne after hitting a four-week high of $1,935.

* Dealers said the market was supported by a pick-up in demand for robusta coffee driven by the recent strength of prices of arabica beans.

* A shortage of shipping containers also remains a concern and looks set to continue to disrupt the flow of beans from top robusta producer Vietnam in coming months.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was up 0.75 cents, or 0.4%, at $1.8260 per lb.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $13, or 0.5%, to $2,567 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 4 pounds, or 0.2%, at 1,780 pounds a tonne.

