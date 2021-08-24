Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices rise ahead of Brazil production data

Contributor
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday as the market waited for the release of closely watched production data covering the key Centre-South region of Brazil, while coffee and cocoa prices were also higher.

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday as the market waited for the release of closely watched production data covering the key Centre-South region of Brazil, while coffee and cocoa prices were also higher.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 had risen by 0.14 cents, or 0.7%, to 19.72 cents per lb by 1030 GMT.

* Industry group Unica will later on Tuesday release cane and sugar production data for the Centre-South of Brazil covering the first half of August.

* The data will provide further evidence on the extent to which the combination of drought and recent frosts have driven down production this season.

* A Reuters poll released on Friday had a median forecast for CS Brazil sugar production this season of 32.9 million tonnes, down from the prior season's record of 38.5 million. SUG/POLL

* The outlook for sugar production in the European Union is, however, improving after recent rains.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose by $1.90, or 0.4%, to $481 a tonne.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was $19, or 1%, higher at $1,931 a tonne after hitting a four-week high of $1,935.

* Dealers said the market was supported by a pick-up in demand for robusta coffee driven by the recent strength of prices of arabica beans.

* A shortage of shipping containers also remains a concern and looks set to continue to disrupt the flow of beans from top robusta producer Vietnam in coming months.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was up 0.75 cents, or 0.4%, at $1.8260 per lb.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $13, or 0.5%, to $2,567 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 4 pounds, or 0.2%, at 1,780 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular