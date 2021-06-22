SOFTS-Raw sugar prices resume downtrend, coffee also lower

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Tuesday, heading back towards the prior session's two-month low after a short-lived rally, while arabica coffee prices also fell.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.4 cents, or 2.4%, to 16.38 cents per lb by 1426 GMT. The front month slumped to a two-month low of 16.19 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said the market was back on the defensive after rallying sharply on Monday, with funds currently scaling back long positions in the sweetener.

* They noted July's discount to October was widening SB-1=R in the run-up to its expiry next week, a sign there is little appetite to receive sugar given demand remains weak.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $8.30, or 1.95%, to $417.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 2.2 cents, or 1.4%, to $1.5185 per lb, slipping back towards a one-month low of $1.4905 set on Monday.

* Dealers said an improved outlook for next year's crop in Brazil following recent rains had weighed on prices, although a drop in production this year, an off-year in the country's biennial crop cycle, helped to underpin prices.

* "We expect the recent rainfall over Brazil major arabica growing regions to weigh on coffee prices as the weaker outlook for the current crop year has largely been priced in," fund manager Wisdom Tree said in a report.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by $20, or 1.2%, to $1,597 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $9, or 0.4%, to $2,387 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,622 pounds a tonne.

* The world's top two cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana on Monday threatened to name and shame top chocolate brands they say are undermining a scheme aimed at paying cocoa farmers a living income.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Jan Harvey)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.