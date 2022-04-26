SOFTS-Raw sugar prices recover tracking oil, cocoa also up

Recasts, updates prices, includes additional comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Tuesday, recovering after a weak opening in the session as oil prices rose. Cocoa futures also recovered after a two-month low earlier, while coffee was mixed.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.04 cent, or 0.2%, higher at 18.99 cents per lb. The contract hit a four-week low of 18.87 cents in the previous session.

* Dealers said gains in crude oil helped to turn the market into positive territory towards the end of the session.

* "The market may try to consolidate around current levels although further weakness maybe seen especially if macro continues to remain negative," said a broker, referring to the main reason for Monday's sharp fall.

* Brazil sugar industry group Unica is expected to release, this week, its first production report for the new season, with data from the first half of April.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $0.60, or 0.1%, at $520.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled 0.45 cent, or 0.2%, higher at $2.2115 per lb after falling by nearly 3% on Monday.

* Dealers said coffee had been weighed by global growth concerns with the outlook for consumption already dented by the conflict in Ukraine.

* The market seems locked in a recent trading range, brokers said, with the $2.20/lb level seen as a strong support point.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $12, or 0.6%, at $2,054 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 settled $20, or 0.8%, higher at $2,507 a tonne, recovering after setting an eight-week low of $2,478 earlier in the session.

* "The weather is good for harvest activities in West Africa, but some are concerned about dry weather that could affect the yields for the midcrop harvest," said Jack Scoville, an analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

* Dealers said lower first-quarter cocoa grinds in North America and Asia had heightened concerns about weak demand.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 21 pounds, or 1.2%, to 1,771 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Jonathan Oatis and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

