SOFTS-Raw sugar prices recover after losing ground last week

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

May 09, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, recovering from last week's losses but remaining some way off late April's 11-year peak because the market has already priced in tight supplies.

Arabica coffee and London cocoa also gained

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 26.30 cents per lb by 1241 GMT​, having lost 2.5% last week.

* Dealers do not expect sugar to breach its 11-year peak of 27.41 cents in the near term, with the market having absorbed lower Indian and Thai production and the slow start to the harvest in top producer Brazil.

* They expect prices to trade no higher than 26.50 cents but don't see them falling below 25 cents because logistical problems are hampering exports from Brazil.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $712.70 a tonne, having gained 0.6% last week.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.7% to $1.8515 per lb, having hit a 3-1/2-week low last week on demand concerns.

* Prices in the physical markets are easing across all arabica origins, dealers said, adding that arabica could slip to about $1.75 this week if the $1.80 to $1.85 technical threshold is broken.

* The arabica harvest in top producer Brazil is about 20% complete, they noted, supported by dry weather conditions.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 dipped 0.2% to $2,466 a tonne, having gained 2.6% last week despite hitting a 12-year high in late April.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam reached 716,580 tonnes over the January-April period, down 5.5% year on year, data showed.

* April rains in No. 2 robusta producer Brazil have delayed the robusta crop harvest.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was little changed at $2,955 a tonne.

* Main-crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 1.945 mln tonnes by May 7, down 6.6% from the same period last season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.6% to 2,230 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

