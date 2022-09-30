SOFTS-Raw sugar prices little changed as Oct contract expires

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed basically stable on Friday as the market focused on the expiry of the October contract, while coffee prices fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar contract SBV2 expired on Friday little changed, at 18.42 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness with October trading at a sizeable premium to March SB-1=R.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $1.10, or 0.2%, at $528.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled down 1 pound, or 0.1%, to 1,940 pounds per tonne. The contract reached a 1-1/2 year peak of 1,972 pounds on Thursday.

* Dealers said the weakness of sterling had contributed to the recent strength of prices for the London-based contract.

* Ivory Coast has raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by over 9% to 900 CFA francs ($1.33) per kilogramme from 825 CFA francs for the main crop of the 2022/2023 season starting on Oct. 1, Vice-President Tiemoko Meyliet Kone said on Friday.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $27, or 1.2%, to $2,354 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 4.15 cents, or 1.8%, at $2.2155 per lb​​ as rains in Brazil continued to improve the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

* The market continued to find some support, however, from declining exchange stocks. ICE certified arabica stocks on Sept. 30 fell to 426,180 bags - the lowest in 23 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $29, or 1.3%, at $2,153 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Mark Porter and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.