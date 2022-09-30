Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices little changed as Oct contract expires

Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE closed basically stable on Friday as the market focused on the expiry of the October contract, while coffee prices fell.

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed basically stable on Friday as the market focused on the expiry of the October contract, while coffee prices fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar contract SBV2 expired on Friday little changed, at 18.42 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness with October trading at a sizeable premium to March SB-1=R.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $1.10, or 0.2%, at $528.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled down 1 pound, or 0.1%, to 1,940 pounds per tonne. The contract reached a 1-1/2 year peak of 1,972 pounds on Thursday.

* Dealers said the weakness of sterling had contributed to the recent strength of prices for the London-based contract.

* Ivory Coast has raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by over 9% to 900 CFA francs ($1.33) per kilogramme from 825 CFA francs for the main crop of the 2022/2023 season starting on Oct. 1, Vice-President Tiemoko Meyliet Kone said on Friday.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $27, or 1.2%, to $2,354 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 4.15 cents, or 1.8%, at $2.2155 per lb​​ as rains in Brazil continued to improve the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

* The market continued to find some support, however, from declining exchange stocks. ICE certified arabica stocks on Sept. 30 fell to 426,180 bags - the lowest in 23 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $29, or 1.3%, at $2,153 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Mark Porter and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

