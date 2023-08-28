SOFTS-Raw sugar prices jump nearly 3% to 2-month highs; cocoa also up

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed nearly 3% up on Monday, reaching their highest prices in more than two months amid uncertainty regarding production and exports from Asia, while cocoa was also up.

There was no trading for London cocoa, robusta coffee and refined sugar futures due to a banking holiday in the United Kingdom.

SUGAR

October raw sugar SBc1 ​​futures settled up 2.98% at 25.57 cents per lb.​ The contract earlier hit the highest price since late June at 25.64 cents/lb.

Dealers said the market has been supported by news that India is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the season starting in October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years.

There were also concerns about the production in Thailand, where below-average rains were seen reducing sugarcane development.

Production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil, however, is running well above last season's pace with agricultural yields seen up 24% in July.

The El Nino climate pattern remains the main factor as it could further disrupt production in Asia or the harvest progress in Brazil, traders said.

COCOA

December New York cocoa CCc2 ​​closed up 0.26% at $3,475 per metric ton.

Dealers said that concerns over crop disease in West Africa and the prospect of a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1 were supporting the market.

The 2023/24 production outlook has been dented by El Nino, with the U.S. Climate Prediction Center saying the weather phenomenon is expected to strengthen through the winter.

COFFEE

December arabica coffee KCc2 erased earlier gains to settle down 0.26% to $1.5275 per pound.

Dealers said that most speculators and financial investors continue to bet on a large Brazilian coffee crop in 2023, continuing to hold a net short position in the market.

"If there is anything indicative that the Brazilian crop, in the end, will not be as big, we could see a correction upwards," one broker said.

ICE certified stocks stood at 512,433 bags on Monday, unchanged from Friday and still at the lowest level in eight months.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Paul Simao and Shailesh Kuber)

