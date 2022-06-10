Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices fall sharply, coffee also slides

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell sharply on Friday, weighed by the weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL= and news that sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil was stronger than expected during the second half of May.

The higher-than-expected U.S. inflation was seen as a bearish factor across commodities, as the possibility of harsher monetary policy could send investors away from riskier assets.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled 0.42 cent, or 2.2%, lower at 18.87 cents per lb.

* Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 43.69 million tonnes in the second half of May, industry group Unica said on Friday, while sugar output reached 2.31 million tonnes.

* Dealers said both cane crushing and sugar production were higher than had been expected.

* They noted that strong exports and an improving production outlook in India also continued to keep a lid on prices.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) slashed its projection of sugar stocks-to-use ratio, a key supply level indicator, to 7.6% for the 2022/23 season from 10.1% seen in May as estimates for sugar production in the United States fell.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $14.40, or 2.5%, at $564.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 6 cents, or 2.6%, at $2.288 per lb.

* Dealers said the weakness of Brazil's real also weighed on coffee prices. The currency is set for its worst weekly decline in more than two years.

* Consultancy Safras & Mercado said Brazilian coffee farmers sold 33% of the 2022/23 crop so far, versus 40% at this time last season and 29% five-year average.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $13, or 0.6%, at $2,095 a tonne.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service said coffee production in Vietnam was expected to total 30.93 million bags in 2022/23, down from the previous season's 31.58 million bags.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2​​settled $41, or 1.7%, lower to $2,432 a tonne, a two-week low

* ICE cocoa speculators trimmed their net short position by 5,933 contracts to 7,569 in the week to June 7, the CFTC said.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,758 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Richard Chang and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

