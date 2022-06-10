SOFTS-Raw sugar prices fall sharply, coffee also slides

Updates with more comments, adds closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell sharply on Friday, weighed by the weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL= and news that sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil was stronger than expected during the second half of May.

The higher-than-expected U.S. inflation was seen as a bearish factor across commodities, as the possibility of harsher monetary policy could send investors away from riskier assets.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled 0.42 cent, or 2.2%, lower at 18.87 cents per lb.

* Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 43.69 million tonnes in the second half of May, industry group Unica said on Friday, while sugar output reached 2.31 million tonnes.

* Dealers said both cane crushing and sugar production were higher than had been expected.

* They noted that strong exports and an improving production outlook in India also continued to keep a lid on prices.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) slashed its projection of sugar stocks-to-use ratio, a key supply level indicator, to 7.6% for the 2022/23 season from 10.1% seen in May as estimates for sugar production in the United States fell.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $14.40, or 2.5%, at $564.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 6 cents, or 2.6%, at $2.288 per lb.

* Dealers said the weakness of Brazil's real also weighed on coffee prices. The currency is set for its worst weekly decline in more than two years.

* Consultancy Safras & Mercado said Brazilian coffee farmers sold 33% of the 2022/23 crop so far, versus 40% at this time last season and 29% five-year average.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $13, or 0.6%, at $2,095 a tonne.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service said coffee production in Vietnam was expected to total 30.93 million bags in 2022/23, down from the previous season's 31.58 million bags.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2​​settled $41, or 1.7%, lower to $2,432 a tonne, a two-week low

* ICE cocoa speculators trimmed their net short position by 5,933 contracts to 7,569 in the week to June 7, the CFTC said.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,758 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​.

