Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices fall sharply, coffee also slides

Contributor
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE fell sharply on Friday, weighed by the weakness of Brazil's real currency and news that sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil was stronger than expected during the second half of May.

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell sharply on Friday, weighed by the weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL= and news that sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil was stronger than expected during the second half of May.

Brazil is the world's top producer of sugar and a weaker real usually prompts selling as it raises returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was down 2.2% at 18.86 cents per lb at 1451 GMT.

* Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 43.69 million tonnes in the second half of May, industry group Unica said on Friday, while sugar output reached 2.31 million tonnes.

* Dealers said both cane crushing and sugar production were higher than had been expected.

* They noted that strong exports and an improving production outlook in India also continued to keep a lid on prices.

* "This is probably one reason why the sugar price has been unable to lastingly exceed the 20 cents per pound mark," Commerzbank said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.6% to $563.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.9% to $2.28 per lb.

* Dealers said the weakness of Brazil's real also weighed on coffee prices. The currency is set for its worst weekly decline in more than two years.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.2% to $2,083 a tonne.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service said coffee production in Vietnam was expected to total 30.93 million bags in 2022/23, down from the previous season's 31.58 million bags.

* "Although production is slightly lower than the previous year, the 2022/23 crop is also considered a good year for coffee production thanks to favorable weather conditions," the report on the world's top robusta producer said.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.5% to $2,437 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 1,758 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Richard Chang)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular