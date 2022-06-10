SOFTS-Raw sugar prices fall sharply, coffee also slides

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell sharply on Friday, weighed by the weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL= and news that sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil was stronger than expected during the second half of May.

Brazil is the world's top producer of sugar and a weaker real usually prompts selling as it raises returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was down 2.2% at 18.86 cents per lb at 1451 GMT.

* Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 43.69 million tonnes in the second half of May, industry group Unica said on Friday, while sugar output reached 2.31 million tonnes.

* Dealers said both cane crushing and sugar production were higher than had been expected.

* They noted that strong exports and an improving production outlook in India also continued to keep a lid on prices.

* "This is probably one reason why the sugar price has been unable to lastingly exceed the 20 cents per pound mark," Commerzbank said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.6% to $563.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.9% to $2.28 per lb.

* Dealers said the weakness of Brazil's real also weighed on coffee prices. The currency is set for its worst weekly decline in more than two years.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.2% to $2,083 a tonne.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service said coffee production in Vietnam was expected to total 30.93 million bags in 2022/23, down from the previous season's 31.58 million bags.

* "Although production is slightly lower than the previous year, the 2022/23 crop is also considered a good year for coffee production thanks to favorable weather conditions," the report on the world's top robusta producer said.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.5% to $2,437 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 1,758 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Richard Chang)

