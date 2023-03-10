SOFTS-Raw sugar prices fall, arabica coffee turns higher

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell slightly on Friday with the market looking to consolidate after its recent strong advance, while arabica coffee regained some ground after slumping to a four-week low earlier in the session.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 fell 0.4% to 21.07 cents per lb by 1533 GMT, slipping back from the prior session's contract high of 21.33 cents.

* The recent run-up has been driven partly by diminishing prospects for production in India, Thailand and China, which have helped to tighten global supplies.

* An improving outlook for sugar production in Centre-South Brazil during upcoming 2023/24 has, however, helped to stall the advance.

* "Expectations of a 13.0% increase, reported by DATAGRO, in Brazil's centre/south region have catalysed the recent cooling of prices," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $585.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1% to $1.7670 per lb after earlier dipping to a four-week low of $1.7375.

* Dealers noted ICE certified stocks were beginning to edge back up again after dipping to the lowest level this calendar year earlier this week.

* Green coffee exports in Brazil fell 35.8% in February, exporters group Cecafe said on Thursday, as stocks in the country run low after two poor crops while farmers are reluctant to sell what is left at current low prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,152 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2.5% to 2,065 pounds a tonne, extending its fall from a six-year high of 2,177 pounds set earlier this month.

* Dealers said recent weakness had created a more bearish outlook on price charts and the market may fall further in the short-term.

* A strong pound also weighed on London prices.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.3% to $2,697 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Nick Macfie and Shounak Dasgupta)

