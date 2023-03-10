Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices fall, arabica coffee turns higher

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

March 10, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell slightly on Friday with the market looking to consolidate after its recent strong advance, while arabica coffee regained some ground after slumping to a four-week low earlier in the session.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 fell 0.4% to 21.07 cents per lb by 1533 GMT, slipping back from the prior session's contract high of 21.33 cents.

* The recent run-up has been driven partly by diminishing prospects for production in India, Thailand and China, which have helped to tighten global supplies.

* An improving outlook for sugar production in Centre-South Brazil during upcoming 2023/24 has, however, helped to stall the advance.

* "Expectations of a 13.0% increase, reported by DATAGRO, in Brazil's centre/south region have catalysed the recent cooling of prices," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $585.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1% to $1.7670 per lb after earlier dipping to a four-week low of $1.7375.

* Dealers noted ICE certified stocks were beginning to edge back up again after dipping to the lowest level this calendar year earlier this week.

* Green coffee exports in Brazil fell 35.8% in February, exporters group Cecafe said on Thursday, as stocks in the country run low after two poor crops while farmers are reluctant to sell what is left at current low prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,152 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2.5% to 2,065 pounds a tonne, extending its fall from a six-year high of 2,177 pounds set earlier this month.

* Dealers said recent weakness had created a more bearish outlook on price charts and the market may fall further in the short-term.

* A strong pound also weighed on London prices.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.3% to $2,697 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Nick Macfie and Shounak Dasgupta)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.