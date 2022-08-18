Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices extend decline, coffee edges up

Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Thursday with the market heading for a fourth consecutive daily decline, while arabica coffee prices edged higher.

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Thursday with the market heading for a fourth consecutive daily decline, while arabica coffee prices edged higher.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.1% to 18.04 cents per lb by 1338 GMT.

* Prices have retreated after climbing to a 3-1/2-week high of 18.70 cents on Monday, partly prompted by lower fuel prices in Brazil, which have added to the incentive for mills to focus on sugar production.

* Rising production in Pakistan also contributed to the more bearish mood in the market, raising the prospect that there could be a small global deficit in the 2021/22 season.

* A Reuters poll published in late July had a median forecast for a surplus of 220,000 tonnes in 2021/22. SUG/POLL

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.4% to $544.50 a tonne.

* China imported 280,000 tonnes of sugar in July, down 35.2% from the same month last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.7% to $2.1595 per lb although prices remained well below a one-month high of $2.2340 set late last week.

* Dealers said rains were delaying the coffee harvest in southern regions of Brazil's coffee belt. The harvest, however, is already in its final stages.

* Dealers said the market appeared to have lost upward momentum with concerns about supply tightness easing.

* They noted that ICE certified stocks were beginning to climb as traders re-certify thousands of bags in a move which can remove age discounts.

* ICE certified arabica stocks, as of Aug. 17 stood at 581,342 bags, up from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags set on Monday.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.35% to $2,254 a tonne.

* Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam rose further this week, traders said on Thursday, while discounts in Indonesia narrowed as the harvest comes to an end.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,437 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.9% at 1,836 pounds per tonne​.

