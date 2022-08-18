SOFTS-Raw sugar prices extend decline, coffee also down

Updates with comments, adds closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Thursday under pressure from forecast for rains in Europe and the slowing Chinese economy, its fourth consecutive daily decline. Coffee prices also closed down.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.47 cent, or 2.6%, at 17.77 cents per lb.

* Prices have retreated after climbing to a 3-1/2-week high of 18.70 cents on Monday.

* Dealers cited weather in the United Kingdom and France, with rains finally arriving to relieve scorched beet crops, as well as slow demand in China among bearish influences.

* China imported 280,000 tonnes of sugar in July, down 35.2% from the same month last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

* Sugar was already suffering in previous sessions after amid falling fuel prices in Brazil, which have added to the incentive for mills to focus on sugar production.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $13.10, or 2.4%, at $538.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.55 cents, or 1.2%, at $2.1185 per lb, its fourth consecutive daily loss.

* Dealers said rains were delaying the coffee harvest in southern regions of Brazil's coffee belt. The harvest, however, is already in its final stages.

* They noted that ICE certified stocks were beginning to climb as traders re-certify thousands of bags.

* ICE certified arabica stocks increased by 15,433 on Thursday to 596,775 bags, up from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags set on Monday.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $6, or 0.3%, at $2,218 a tonne.

* Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam rose further this week while discounts in Indonesia narrowed as the harvest comes to an end.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was little changed at $2,422 a tonne.

* Some cocoa-growing areas in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two largest producers, are experiencing mild stress from lack of water and need rain quickly.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 8 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,827 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Alison Williams and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.