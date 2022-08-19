SOFTS-Raw sugar prices extend decline, cocoa also falls

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Friday with the market on track for a fifth successive daily decline, while cocoa prices were also weaker.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.4% at 17.70 cents per lb by 1309 GMT, extending its retreat from a 3-1/2 week high of 18.70 cents set on Monday.

* Prices have lost ground this week, with a rally driven largely by fund short-covering running out of steam.

* Dealers said the market had begun to refocus on fundamentals. A global surplus is expected in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons. SUG/POLL

* "The hefty buying by short investors seems to have exhausted itself now. So, with that aggressive buyer absent, the market is calibrating back to fundamentals that suggest lower prices for raws," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $542.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.7% to $2,380 a tonne.

* Dealers said a gloomy economic outlook continued to weigh on cocoa prices despite a global deficit in the current 2021/22 season. COC/POLL

* "Currently, the overall increase in the demand for cocoa and the anticipated supply deficit for the 2021/22 season do not seem to be sufficient to counterbalance the effects of the current macroeconomic parameters," the International Cocoa Organization said in a report on Friday.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.05% at 1,826 pounds per tonne​, with a decline in sterling to a three-week low against the dollar helping to underpin prices. GBP/

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.7% to $2.1335 per lb, although it was set for a weekly loss of about 4%.

* Prices climbed to a one-month high of $2.2340 late last week.

* Dealers said concerns about supply tightness were easing.

* ICE certified arabica stocks as of Aug. 18 stood at 596,775 bags, up from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags set on Monday.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,230 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

