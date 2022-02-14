SOFTS-Raw sugar prices edge up, cocoa futures fall

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly higher on Monday, although the market remained well within its recent range, while New York cocoa slipped further away from last week's two-year peak.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.55% to 18.36 cents per lb by 1207 GMT.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by diminishing prospects for sugar production in Centre-South Brazil although the impact has been offset by an improving outlook for crops in India and Thailand.

* "Sugar fundamentals are not strong enough to pull sugar out of the range in either direction, at least until we get more clarity on the three biggest crops," analyst Robin Shaw of Marex Financial said in a weekly update.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $487.80 per tonne.

* A total of 358,650 tonnes of mostly Indian white sugar has been tendered against the March contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Monday.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.6% to $2,766 a tonne, slipping further away from last week's two-year high of $2,838.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by a significant drop in production in Ghana in the current 2021/22 season, while a year-on-year increase in port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast may not be sustained.

* "Despite this year-over-year increase in arrivals at Ivorian ports, the current meteorological conditions indicate that drier weather, which will likely reduce the good soil moisture, is prevailing in the country’s main cocoa growing areas, and thereby raising concerns over the size and quality of the crop scheduled later on for the season," the International Cocoa Organization said in an update on Monday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 1.1% at 1,828 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.1% to $2.5220 per lb as the market continued to hover just below a 10-year peak of $2.6045 set last week.

* Speculators increased their net long position in arabica coffee futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Feb. 8, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was unchanged at $2,270 a tonne.

