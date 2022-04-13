SOFTS-Raw sugar prices edge up, cocoa also higher

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures were higher on Wednesday, boosted by stronger energy prices and a slow start to the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil, while cocoa prices also rose.

Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based fuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.5% to 20.33 cents per lb at 1109 GMT. The front month rose on Tuesday to a peak of 20.48 cents - the highest in nearly five months.

* Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totalled 1.18 million tonnes in the second half of March, down 76.3% from a year earlier as the new season gathers pace, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

* May white sugar LSUK2, which expires on Thursday, rose 1.7% to $573.10 a tonne.

* Dealers said around 250,000 to 300,000 tonnes of white sugar was expected to be delivered against the May contract.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.3% at 1,810 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said Europe's first-quarter cocoa grind, due to be published on Thursday, would provide a short-term focus as the market looks for further indications on the extent to which demand is rebounding from a COVID-19 driven dip.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,647 a tonne.

* Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.S expects steady global cocoa prices CCc2, LCCc2 in the current season because the market is effectively balanced, it said on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% to $2.3325 per lb after climbing to a six-week high of $2.3770 on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by a continued decline in ICE certified stocks which stood at 1.08 million bags, as of April 12, a slight drop from 1.09 million a week ago and sharply down from 1.86 million a year earlier.

* The recent strength of Brazil's real currency BRL= has also been supportive, slowing the pace of farmer sales in the world's top producer.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,103 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter)

