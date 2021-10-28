SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease, robusta coffee slips

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed slightly lower on Thursday, weakened by softer energy prices, while robusta coffee slipped further from a 4-1/2-year peak set earlier this week.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 closed down 0.08 cent, or 0.4%, at 19.62 cents per lb.

* Dealers said weaker energy prices contributed to the modest decline. O/R

* But the market continues to derive support from a diminished outlook for this year's sugar production in Centre-South Brazil, although recent rains appear to have improved the outlook for next year's cane crop.

* There is forecast for more rain over the weekend in the main Brazil sugar belt.

* India is likely to produce about 30.5 million tonnes of sugar in the season that began on Oct. 1, down 1.6% from a previous industry estimate, a leading producers' body said on Thursday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $2.90, or 0.6%, at $515.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 closed down $20, or 0.9%, at $2,177 a tonne as the market extended its retreat from a 4-1/2-year peak of $2,278 set on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by high freight costs and limited container shipping availability ahead of the Vietnam harvest, which is due to start next month.

* Traders in Vietnam said on Thursday that robusta prices for the coming crop season would be much higher than the previous one because of higher production costs and freight rates.

* December arabica coffee KCc1lost 1.4 cent, or 0.7%, at $1.9995 per lb.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2settled down 13 pounds, or 0.7%, at 1,745 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers said the prospect of a large crop this year in top producer Ivory Coast was keeping the market on the defensive, though there are signs of a pick-up in demand.

* Hershey Co HSY.N raised its annual net sales and adjusted earnings forecast on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its products, such as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and KitKat chocolates, for the Halloween season.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $32, or 1.2%, to $2,571 a tonne.

