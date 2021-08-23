SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease on weak demand, India sales

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday as Indian selling and weak demand helped to trigger a pullback from a recent 4-1/2-year high.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.08 cents, or 0.4%, to 19.50 cents per lb by 1300 GMT.

* The front month climbed to a peak of 20.37 cents last week for its highest since February 2017.

* Dealers said that Indian mills have taken advantage of the recent run-up in prices to make export sales, particularly given indications from India's government that export subsidies are likely to be withdrawn from October.

* "The market has run into a wall of Indian selling," broker Marex said in market update, adding that further sales could dry up because of a lack of buyers.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell by $6.90, or 1.4%, to $476.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $6, or 0.3%, to $1,888 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market could continue to consolidate in the short term before potentially resuming its upward trend. Prices have risen by 36% this year.

* "The long-term trend favours the upside and we expect prices to remain on-trend," broker Sucden Financial said in a technical note.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.15 cents, or 0.6%, at $1.8035 per lb.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $2, or 0.1%, to $2,565 a tonne.

* Dealers said supplies remained ample after a rise in production in Ivory Coast this season.

* The market was also keeping a close watch on prospects for the next season, which begins in October, with some expecting there could be a drop in production.

* Another week of heavy rains in Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions, however, has raised farmers' expectations for a strong October-to-March main crop, with some already anticipating a harvest as abundant as the previous season.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 4 pounds, or 0.2%, at 1,786 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

