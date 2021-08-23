Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease on weak demand, India sales

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday as Indian selling and weak demand helped to trigger a pullback from a recent 4-1/2-year high.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.08 cents, or 0.4%, to 19.50 cents per lb by 1300 GMT.

* The front month climbed to a peak of 20.37 cents last week for its highest since February 2017.

* Dealers said that Indian mills have taken advantage of the recent run-up in prices to make export sales, particularly given indications from India's government that export subsidies are likely to be withdrawn from October.

* "The market has run into a wall of Indian selling," broker Marex said in market update, adding that further sales could dry up because of a lack of buyers.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell by $6.90, or 1.4%, to $476.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $6, or 0.3%, to $1,888 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market could continue to consolidate in the short term before potentially resuming its upward trend. Prices have risen by 36% this year.

* "The long-term trend favours the upside and we expect prices to remain on-trend," broker Sucden Financial said in a technical note.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.15 cents, or 0.6%, at $1.8035 per lb.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $2, or 0.1%, to $2,565 a tonne.

* Dealers said supplies remained ample after a rise in production in Ivory Coast this season.

* The market was also keeping a close watch on prospects for the next season, which begins in October, with some expecting there could be a drop in production.

* Another week of heavy rains in Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions, however, has raised farmers' expectations for a strong October-to-March main crop, with some already anticipating a harvest as abundant as the previous season.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 4 pounds, or 0.2%, at 1,786 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

