SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease on weak demand, India sales

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly lower on Monday as Indian selling and weak demand helped to trigger a pullback from a recent 4-1/2 year high.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.02 cents, or 0.1%, to 19.56 cents per lb by 0935 GMT.

* The front month climbed to a peak of 20.37 cents last week for its highest since February 2017.

* Dealers said that Indian mills have taken advantage of the recent run-up in prices to make export sales, particularly given indications from India's government that export subsidies are likely to be withdrawn from October.

* "The market has run into a wall of Indian selling," broker Marex said in market update, adding that further sales could dry up because of a lack of buyers.

* Egyptian state grains buyer GASC on Saturday said that it had set a tender for 200,000 tonnes of raw sugar of any origin to be bought on a CIF basis. The tender was on behalf of state sugar buyer ESIIC.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell by $2.20, or 0.5%, to $481.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $4, or 0.2%, to $1,886 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market could continue to consolidate in the short term before potentially resuming its upward trend. Prices have risen by 36% this year.

* "The long-term trend favours the upside and we expect prices to remain on-trend," broker Sucden Financial said in a technical note.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was up 1.40 cents, or 0.8%, at $1.8290 per lb.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $10, or 0.4%, to $2,557 a tonne.

* Dealers said supplies remained ample after a rise in production in Ivory Coast this season.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 9 pounds, or 0.5%, at 1,781 pounds a tonne.

