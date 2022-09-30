SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease, focus on October expiry

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were marginally lower on Friday, as the market focuses on the expiry of the October contract later in the day, while coffee prices also fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar contract SBV2, which expires on Friday, fell 0.05% to 18.43 cents per lb by 1011 GMT.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness with October trading at a premium of about 0.68 cent to March SB-1=R.

* Deliveries against the contract could total around 1 million tonnes, significantly higher than around 222,250 tonnes against last year's October contract but well below the record 2.58 million tendered in 2020.

* They noted sugar mills in Brazil were looking to use as much cane as possible to make sugar rather than biofuel ethanol, as sugar was currently more profitable.

* Brazil is currently seeing revenues from sales of sugar 30% higher than from biofuel, the chief financial officer of local producer Sao Martinho SA SMTO3.SA said on Thursday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $530.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.4% to 1,934 pounds a tonne, losing some ground after climbing to a 1-1/2 year peak of 1,972 pounds on Thursday.

* Dealers said a recovery in the value of the pound weighed on prices. The UK currency fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday. GBP/

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.4% at $2,337 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $2.2495 per lb.

* The market continued to be underpinned by declining exchange stocks. ICE certified arabica stocks on Sept. 29 stood at 435,409 bags - the lowest in 23 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.8% to $2,164 a tonne.

* Indonesia exported 35,952.5 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans in August, data from a local trade office showed on Friday, more than double the shipments in the same month last year.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

