SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease; coffee and cocoa also down

Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly lower on Friday as the market awaited the release of production data for Centre-South Brazil over the second half of May.

The report is expected to be issued at about 1400 GMT.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.6% at 19.18 cents per lb by 1113 GMT.

* Dealers said a report by Brazilian cane industry group Unica was expected to show a pick-up in sugar production after a slow start to the season, though it is likely to remain below the same period last season.

* They noted that strong exports and an improving production outlook in India continued to keep a lid on prices.

* "This is probably one reason why the sugar price has been unable to lastingly exceed the 20 cents per pound mark," Commerzbank said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $572.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.8% to $2.3290 per lb.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned, however, by the low level of ICE certified stocks and strong differentials in the physical market.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,106 a tonne.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service said coffee production in Vietnam was expected to total 30.93 million bags in 2022/23, down from the previous season's 31.58 million bags.

* "Although production is slightly lower than the previous year, the 2022/23 crop is also considered a good year for coffee production thanks to favorable weather conditions," the report on the world's top robusta producer said.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,466 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 1,759 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

