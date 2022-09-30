Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease as market focuses on Oct expiry

Contributor
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Friday as the market focused on the expiry of the October contract later in the day, while coffee prices also fell.

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Friday as the market focused on the expiry of the October contract later in the day, while coffee prices also fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar contract SBV2, which expires on Friday, fell 0.4% to 18.36 cents per lb by 1315 GMT.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness with October trading at a premium of about 0.69 cent to March SB-1=R.

* Deliveries against the contract could total around 1 million tonnes, significantly higher than around 222,250 tonnes against last year's October contract but well below the record 2.58 million tendered in 2020.

* They noted that mills in Brazil were looking to use as much cane as possible to make sugar rather than biofuel ethanol, as sugar was currently more profitable.

* December white sugar LSUc1fell 0.02% to $529.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1rose 0.8% to 1,956 pounds a tonne, climbing back toward a 1-1/2 year peak of 1,972 pounds on Thursday.

* Dealers said the weakness of sterling had contributed to the recent strength of prices for the London-based contract.

* Ivory Coast has raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by over 9% to 900 CFA francs ($1.33) per kilogramme from 825 CFA francs for the main crop of the 2022/2023 season starting on Oct. 1, Vice-President Tiemoko Meyliet Kone said on Friday.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1.3% at $2,358 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.6% to $2.2425 per lb as rains in Brazil continued to improve the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

* The market continued to be underpinned by declining exchange stocks. ICE certified arabica stocks on Sept. 29 stood at 435,409 bags - the lowest in 23 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.7% to $2,167 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Mark Porter)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular