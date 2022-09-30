SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease as market focuses on Oct expiry

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Friday as the market focused on the expiry of the October contract later in the day, while coffee prices also fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar contract SBV2, which expires on Friday, fell 0.4% to 18.36 cents per lb by 1315 GMT.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness with October trading at a premium of about 0.69 cent to March SB-1=R.

* Deliveries against the contract could total around 1 million tonnes, significantly higher than around 222,250 tonnes against last year's October contract but well below the record 2.58 million tendered in 2020.

* They noted that mills in Brazil were looking to use as much cane as possible to make sugar rather than biofuel ethanol, as sugar was currently more profitable.

* December white sugar LSUc1fell 0.02% to $529.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1rose 0.8% to 1,956 pounds a tonne, climbing back toward a 1-1/2 year peak of 1,972 pounds on Thursday.

* Dealers said the weakness of sterling had contributed to the recent strength of prices for the London-based contract.

* Ivory Coast has raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by over 9% to 900 CFA francs ($1.33) per kilogramme from 825 CFA francs for the main crop of the 2022/2023 season starting on Oct. 1, Vice-President Tiemoko Meyliet Kone said on Friday.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1.3% at $2,358 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.6% to $2.2425 per lb as rains in Brazil continued to improve the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

* The market continued to be underpinned by declining exchange stocks. ICE certified arabica stocks on Sept. 29 stood at 435,409 bags - the lowest in 23 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.7% to $2,167 a tonne.

