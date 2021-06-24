SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease as commodity markets weaken

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Thursday, tracking losses in many other commodity markets including grains and metals, while coffee and cocoa prices also fell.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.05 cent, or 0.3%, to 16.64 cents per lb by 1102 GMT.

* Dealers said weak demand remained a concern although the market looked likely to hold above Monday's two-month low of 16.19 cents, at least in the short-term.

* They noted a small delivery was expected against the July contract, which expires at the end of this month, with the open interest continuing to fall steadily.

* Last year around 254,000 tonnes was tendered against the July contract.

* The market was awaiting the release, possibly this week, by industry group UNICA of cane and sugar production data for the Centre-South of Brazil covering the first half of June.

* The data is expected to show that sugar output in the period was broadly in line with the 2.55 million tonnes produced in the same period last year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $3, or 0.7%, to $420.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 1.05 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.5285 per lb

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by $7, or 0.4%, to $1,616 a tonne.

* Vietnam's local coffee prices were unchanged from last week on Thursday in low trade, as farmers had sold out most of their stocks while inventory is piling up in Indonesia in the middle of the harvest.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $15, or 0.6%, to $2,354 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 11 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,604 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

