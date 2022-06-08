SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease, arabica coffee edges higher

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly lower on Wednesday as dealers kept a close watch on potential fuel tax cuts in Brazil which could boost sugar production in the world's top exporter, while arabica coffee prices rose.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.2% to 18.93 cents per lb at 1042 GMT after dipping to a four-week low of 18.84 cents.

* Dealers said a proposal in Brazil to eliminate taxes on fuels in order to lower prices had the potential to prompt mills to switch to sugar production from ethanol and ultimately weigh on the sugar market.

* "Were the change to become policy, ethanol prices would drop sharply and take sugar with it," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $567 a tonne.

* France's farm ministry on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for 2022 sugar beet area to 397,000 hectares from a previous projection of 399,000 hectares.

* Dealers said some farmers appeared to be switching from sugar beet to winter barley or rapeseed due to better returns for those crops.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.5% to $2.3325 per lb, regaining some of the prior session's losses.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by the recent decline in ICE certified arabica coffee stocks, which stood at 1.03 million bags as of June 7, down about from 1.12 million bags a month ago.

* The recent weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL=, linked to concerns about the country's fiscal health has, however, exerted downward pressure on prices.

* A weaker real usually prompts selling in the world's top producer of arabica coffee as it raises returns in local currency terms.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.2% to $2,105 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,467 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to 1,771 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

