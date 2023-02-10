SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease, arabica coffee climbs

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures eased slightly on Friday as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's six-year high, while arabica coffee prices rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.1% to 21.42 cents per lb by 1432 GMT. The front month rose to a six-year peak of 21.86 cents last week.

* The market was on track for a weekly gain of about 0.8%.

* "Concerns over global sugar supplies have been triggered by expectations of a slowdown in production in both the EU, particularly in the bloc's second-largest producer, France, and India," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 307,000 tonnes in the second half of January, industry group Unica said on Friday, up from the same period last year when processing had already been halted by this time.

* Thailand expects to export 9 million tonnes of sugar in the production year 2022/23, up 17% from a year earlier, the Office of the Cane and Sugar Board said.

* March white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Monday, fell 0.5% to $569.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.8% to $1.7505 per lb.

* The market was on track for a weekly gain of about 1%.

* Dealers said the size of Brazil's coffee crop this year remained a key focus with many now not expecting it to be as large as had been expected a few months ago.

* Coffee production in the area of operation of Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-op, will be larger in 2023 than it was in 2022 but not a record, Cooxupe representatives said on Thursday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,038 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.3% to $2,584 a tonne.

* The market was on track for a weekly loss of about 1.4%.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.4% at 1,993 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jonathan Oatis)

