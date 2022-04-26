Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease, arabica coffee also lower

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Tuesday, weighed partly by the weakness of the currency of top producer Brazil, while arabica coffee prices were also lower.

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Tuesday, weighed partly by the weakness of the currency of top producer Brazil, while arabica coffee prices were also lower.

A weak Brazilian real BRL= can encourage producers to sell dollar-priced sugar and arabica coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.2% at 18.91 cents per lb by 1433 GMT, slipping back down towards the prior session's four-week low of 18.87 cents.

* Dealers said gains in crude oil helped to limit losses.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.02% to $521 a tonne.

* Sugar prices in the United States SFSc1, which hit an 11-year high last year, could reach a new peak in coming months as the market remains well supported and beet planted area is seen falling as some farmers switch to soybeans.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $2.1985 per lb, with the market remaining on the defensive after falling by nearly 3% on Monday.

* Dealers said coffee had also been weighed by global growth concerns with the outlook for consumption already dented by the conflict in Ukraine.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,059 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,483 a tonne after setting an eight-week low of $2,478.

* Dealers said lower first-quarter cocoa grinds in North America and Asia had heightened concerns about weak demand.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,757 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jonathan Oatis)

