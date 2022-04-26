SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease, arabica coffee also lower

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Tuesday, weighed partly by the weakness of the currency of top producer Brazil, while arabica coffee prices were also lower.

A weak Brazilian real BRL= can encourage producers to sell dollar-priced sugar and arabica coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.2% at 18.91 cents per lb by 1433 GMT, slipping back down towards the prior session's four-week low of 18.87 cents.

* Dealers said gains in crude oil helped to limit losses.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.02% to $521 a tonne.

* Sugar prices in the United States SFSc1, which hit an 11-year high last year, could reach a new peak in coming months as the market remains well supported and beet planted area is seen falling as some farmers switch to soybeans.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $2.1985 per lb, with the market remaining on the defensive after falling by nearly 3% on Monday.

* Dealers said coffee had also been weighed by global growth concerns with the outlook for consumption already dented by the conflict in Ukraine.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,059 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,483 a tonne after setting an eight-week low of $2,478.

* Dealers said lower first-quarter cocoa grinds in North America and Asia had heightened concerns about weak demand.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,757 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jonathan Oatis)

