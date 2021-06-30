Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease, arabica coffee also down

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday as the market's focus remained on the potential threat to crops posed by a cold front moving through top producer Brazil, while coffee prices also weakened.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBV1 fell by 0.05 cent, or 0.3%, to 17.49 cents per lb by 1110 GMT.

* Dealers said they were keeping a close watch on a strong polar air mass which is moving through South and Southeast areas of Brazil and prices could remain choppy in the short-term.

* "The coldest extremes so far have only been observed in the north‑west of Parana, a boundary area for Centre‑South sugarcane production," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said, adding the cold could potentially move further north where there was more cane to damage.

* A small delivery was expected against the July contract SBN1 which expires on Wednesday with its widening discount to October SB-1=R indicating a lack of appetite to receive sugar at a time when global demand appears weak.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $1.20, or 0.3%, to $433.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 1.5 cents, or 0.9%, to $1.5870 per lb.

* Dealers were also watching the strong polar air mass in top coffee producer Brazil.

* The most significant threat, however, is to crops in Parana which accounts for less than 5% of total Brazilian arabica production.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by $11, or 0.7%, to $1,664 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $2, or 0.1%, to $2,388 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,618 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

